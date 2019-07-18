200th NYC firefighter dies from 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A series of deaths of New York City firefighters stricken with illnesses related to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks has reached a grim new milestone.

The New York City Fire Department has announced the death of firefighter Richard Driscoll, Thursday. Driscoll is the 200th FDNY member to die from an illness related to the attacks.

The department says Driscoll responded to the scene and worked tirelessly in the rescue and recovery efforts.

He retired from from Engine 91 in East Harlem in 2002 after serving 32 years with the department.

FDNY also said that Driscoll served the country in the Vietnam War and was cited for bravery five times during his career as a firefighter.

“It is almost incomprehensible that after losing 343 members on September 11, we have now had 200 more FDNY members die due to World Trade Center illness,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “These heroes gave their lives bravely fighting to rescue and recover others. We will never forget them.”

