(WSVN) - This week marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devasting that region of the country.

It made landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi as a category 3 storm, packing winds of about 125 miles an hour.

Nearly 1,400 people died, most in nearby New Orleans.

The storm triggered breaches in the city’s levee system leading to catastrophic flooding.

80% of New Orleans flooded and entire neighborhoods were wiped out. It took weeks to rescue people.

The storm caused roughly $125 billion in damage, leaving some communities still struggling to recover.

