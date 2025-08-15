(CNN) — A man who worked for the Department of Justice was charged after allegedly throwing a sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer in Washington, DC, amid President Donald Trump’s takeover of the city’s police and increase in federal law enforcement presence.

The man, Sean Charles Dunn, appeared in court for an initial hearing Thursday after 20 officers were sent to arrest him, his defense attorney told a judge.

After a brief foot chase Sunday night, Dunn was initially detained and then released the next day with no charges, his lawyer Sabrina Shroff said.

On Wednesday, Dunn learned there was a warrant out for his arrest and got in touch with Shroff who told the court, “I had no way to surrender him” after she attempted to call multiple government officials.

Before he turned himself in, 20 officers came to his door Wednesday to arrest him on the felony assault charge he now faces, Shroff said.

To show that he could be released, Shroff noted that Dunn had served in the Air Force, to which prosecutors quickly responded: “Somebody who served in the military should know not to assault an officer.”

Dunn was released on personal recognizance with the next hearing scheduled for early September.

‘FIRED’ from Justice Department

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on social media Thursday that the Dunn has been fired. He was an international affairs specialist in the Criminal Division of the Office of International Affairs, according to a source.

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” Bondi wrote. “I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.”

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ,” Bondi said of the sandwich incident. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

According to police, Dunn confronted a group of US Customs and Border Protection officers on 14th Street in Northwest DC on Sunday night, calling them “fascists,” according to court documents. During the incident, Dunn allegedly approached a CBP officer and shouted expletives, adding, “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

Dunn then crossed the street but returned and threw a “sub-style sandwich” at the officer’s chest, police said.

Dunn allegedly confessed while being processed, saying, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” the court documents stated.

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro touted Dunn’s arrest on Wednesday, saying in a video shared on X, “We’re going to back the police to the hilt. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

In a statement to CNN, Pirro said, “The police are not out there to get pushed around or beat up. They have a job to do, and they shouldn’t be abused in the process. Count on me to back the blue.”

The White House said in a statement to CNN, “Assaulting a law enforcement officer is a crime.”

“The Trump Administration will always stand up for law enforcement officers and hold those accountable who seek to do them harm,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

The incident comes after Trump ordered additional federal law enforcement officers to the city late last week, arguing that crime in Washington, DC, is rampant. However, city statistics show violent crime has dropped over the past two years after peaking in 2023.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.