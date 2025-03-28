20 cold-stunned sea turtles arrived at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Missouri from the New England Aquarium in Boston for rehabilitation.

The turtles were given treatment for cold-stunning, which happens when the water temperatures drop too quickly.

After completing their treatment the turtles were then returned to the Atlantic Ocean off of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.