(WSVN) - Two years ago today, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of coronavirus a pandemic.

Since then, worldwide, more than six million people have died. Nearly a million of those deaths were just in the United States.

The announcement triggered widespread lockdowns and strict social distancing measures.

It also caused several businesses to close their doors, some for good.

In that time, the medical community came together in triumph to create new treatments and vaccines to help prevent serious illness.

After battling through various dangerous variants, daily reported cases have been on a steady decline.

