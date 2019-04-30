2-year-old girl tests positive for STD after doctors find evidence of rape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WSVN) — Police in Kansas say a 2-year-old girl tested positive for an STD after doctors found evidence of rape.

According to Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the victim and other siblings were left at home with a family friend.

However, the following morning, the mother discovered injuries to the child and took her to the hospital.

There, doctors confirmed that there had been evidence of a rape and that the child tested positive for an STD.

According to Fox 4 KC, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police have not given any additional details on the investigation.

