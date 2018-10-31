2-year-old dresses up as headless trick-or-treater

PHILIPPINES (WSVN) — A young girl’s costume made people lose their heads in the Philippines.

Video shows 2-year-old Maya trick-or-treating as a headless girl in a flower dress.

Maya walked around carrying her “severed” head on a plate, staying in character the whole time.

She even collected candy in a bowl where her head should be, making for a memorable costume.

