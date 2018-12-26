2 women arrested after stealing during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSVN) — Police have arrested two women accused of stealing from a Michigan department store with officers just feet away.

Keego Harbor Police said officers from four different departments were participating in a Shop with a Cop event at a Target, where they took 22 disadvantaged people Christmas shopping.

However, while they were shopping officers, said they were notified that two women were accused of trying to steal $1,900 in electronics.

“The loss prevention (officers) actually apprehended them, then they asked for police assistance,” Sylvan Lake Police Sgt. Michael Mondeau told the Detroit Free Press. “The police officers were only about 20 feet away when they tried to walk out of the store.”

Officers arrested the two women, identified as 40-year-old Keiana Wilson and 18-year-old Dana Johnson.

The two women appeared in court and bond was set at $250,000 for Johnson and $20,000 for Wilson.

