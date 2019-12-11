2 rescued from sinking boat off Bahamas

FREEPORT, Bahamas (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two boaters off the coast of the Bahamas.

According to officials, the Bahamian boaters were reported missing on Sunday after they didn’t return from a fishing trip.

The crew of the HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Miami assisted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Royal Bahamas Police Force in their search.

They located the boaters stranded on their sinking 20-foot vessel about 60 miles off the island nation, Tuesday.

The boaters were safely brought back to shore.

