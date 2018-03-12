FREEPORT, Grand Bahama (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two boaters in the Bahamas, Monday.

The helicopter crew saved two of the three occupants in a sailboat that was taking on water near West End.

A good Samaritan alerted the Coast Guard about the boaters in distress due to sea conditions.

The boat’s owner, the third person on board, decided to stay behind. Bahamian authorities will remain in contact and render aid if conditions worsen.

Crews hoisted the other two boaters onto the helicopter and took them to Freeport.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.