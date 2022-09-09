(CNN) — Two people were shot in Uvalde’s Memorial Park on Thursday, police in the Texas city said.

Officer Jessica Zamora told CNN that the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. CT, but they did not yet have details on the conditions of the victims nor their identities. An investigation is underway.

Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin told CNN that the shooting is believed to be “gang-related.”

The shooting comes just days after the new school year began and in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

Memorial Park is near the Uvalde town square, where a makeshift memorial was established to honor those lost in the Robb Elementary shooting in May.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

