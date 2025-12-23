FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three dangerous inmates who escaped from a jail in Georgia were found in South Florida, authorities said.

At least two of those inmates that escaped from the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur, Georgia, early Monday morning are now being held at the Broward County Jail.

All three were captured early Tuesday morning and the details of their capture, where they were found, how they escaped will continue to come out throughout the day.

Twenty-four-year-old Stevenson Charles was being held on murder charges and armed robbery, and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes was wanted for a simple assault and arson. Authorities said they were captured and taken to the Broward County Jail.

The third escapee, Yusuf Minor, was also captured at the same time in Florida. The 31-year-old was wanted on two counts of armed robbery, but it’s unclear if he’s in the Broward County Jail or being held elsewhere.

Investigators said the men escaped either late Sunday night or early Monday morning and were able to get make it at least part of the way to South Florida when they were arrested, early Tuesday morning.

Thomas E. Brown, a U.S. Marshal with the Northern District of Georgia, spoke at a news conference in the Atlanta area at around noon on Tuesday to provide information on the case.

“They will eventually come back to Georgia to face the state charges here in Georgia,” said Brown. “Stevenson was in this facility on a production order to appear in the DeKalb County Superior Court for a pending trial scheduled for January 6th. That’s why he was here.”

All three men are likely to be moved back to Georgia to continue their criminal investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.