HOUSTON (WSVN) – Police in Texas are searching for two men who stole a 50-inch television — on a motorcycle.

On Monday, Houston police said two men on a motorcycle were caught on camera riding away with the large TV sandwiched between them.

While there were plenty of witnesses, both men still fled with the stolen good in tow.

