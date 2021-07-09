(WSVN) - A mother in Maine found prescription drugs in a Happy Meal for her son.

The woman said she found packets of Suboxone — a medication used to treat opioid addiction — at the bottom of the McDonald’s Happy Meal last month.

She called police who then worked with the company to find out where the drugs came from.

“I’m just wondering, like, how often does this happen,” said Shirlee Marchesseault, Oxford resident. “This shouldn’t be in the hands of any child. It’s dangerous.”

Police said the medication fell from an employee’s shirt pocket into the Happy Meal.

That employee is said to have obtained the drugs illegally from another employee.

Both workers are now facing drug charges.

