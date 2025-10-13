DARTMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A husband and wife were killed when a small plane crashed onto Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts Monday morning, police said. Both sides of the highway have been shut down.

The fuselage of the fixed-wing, single engine plane ended up on the grassy median around 8:15 a.m. and burst into flames, according to Massachusetts State Police. Other parts of the plane were found in the surrounding woods.

A woman who was driving on the highway was “impacted by a portion of the crashed aircraft,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. She was driven to a hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Plane crash victims identified

The district attorney identified the victims as 68-year-old Thomas Perkins and his wife, 66-year-old Agatha Perkins. Both are from Middletown, Rhode Island.

They were found in the fuselage of the plane in the median and pronounced dead at the scene.

A photo and video on social media showed the wreckage in flames on the highway in the rain. There was also a wrecked car in the median that belonged to the injured driver.

“Federal Aviation Administration Officials will likely assume primary responsibility for the investigation into the circumstances of the crash,” state police said.

It’s not clear yet if the weather was a factor. A nor’easter has been rolling through Massachusetts since Sunday, bringing heavy rain and strong wind to the region.

Dartmouth is about 57 miles south of Boston and 28 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.

