2 in custody after car drives through barrier at Chiefs Kingdom Parade

As fans gathered for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, a car drove through a barricade along the route.

According to KSHB in Missouri, law enforcement officers chased after the vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Police were able to stop the vehicle shortly after by using a PIT maneuver as parade attendees watched.

A tow truck could be seen bringing the damaged vehicle onto the bed of the truck.

Police have taken two people into custody.

As far as we can tell, there are no injuries. Great work by our officers! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

