2 hospitalized after reported bomb explosion near Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (WSVN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after, officials said, a bomb reportedly went off just outside Austin, Texas, Sunday night.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

If confirmed, this would be the fourth explosion to rock the city in 10 days.

Those bombings claimed the lives of 39-year-old Stephen House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason, March 12.

An elderly woman sustained critical injuries.

Austin Police said all of the victims were either African-American or Hispanic, raising the possibility that these may have been hate crimes.

