ELIZABETHTOWN, PENN. (WSVN) – Two people reportedly fell into a chocolate tank at the M&M Mars facility in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

According to reports from WTNH, via Fox13 in Tampa, Thursday authorities were called in to cut a hole into the chocolate tank in order to rescue the two people. It remains unclear at this time whether there was any chocolate inside the tank at the time.

Authroities have not released how the two fell into the tank.

No injuries were reported.

The facility is said to make M&Ms, Dove chocolate and other products.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Mars Wrigley for a statement. A spokesperson told WTNH that they “are actively managing the situation.”

