2 elderly women killed in stampede of people rushing to get coupons

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (WSVN) — Two elderly women were killed after they were trampled Monday by a stampede of people rushing to get coupons for free food.

According to Fox News, the incident happened in Malaysia’s capital city of Kuala Lumpur when the crowd of over 1,000 was trying to get 200 free food coupons for a buffet-style meal for the Lunar New Year, which takes place next week.

A security guard told local media that the people were pushing each other and then he heard screams.

The women’s bodies were then found on the floor of the market.

According to the BBC, the women, identified as 78-year-old Law Ion Nang and 85-year-old Ah Poh, are believed to have suffered difficulty while breathing.

Authorities are now investigating.

