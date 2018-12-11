2 dead, 8 wounded in Strasbourg shooting

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says that two people have been killed and up to eight wounded in a shooting near Strasbourg’s Christmas market.

Christophe Castaner told reporters that several of the wounded are in critical condition. He said that the gunman, who is still at large, has been identified and he has a criminal record.

It wasn’t immediately clear if terrorism was the motive behind the attack.

Castaner added that police operations were still underway and that he would not give further details, saying he would travel to Strasbourg.

