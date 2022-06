(WSVN) - Potential storm #1 has proven deadly in Cuba.

At least two people are confirmed dead as the storm brought heavy rain, wind, and landslides to the island nation.

One person is also missing after falling into a rain swollen river.

About 50,000 people are also reportedly out of power.

