WASHINGTON (WSVN) — People on both sides of the abortion issue continued to let their voices be heard in the nation’s capital, two days after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

There were tears and outrage from pro-choice protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building along First Street, Northeast, on Sunday,

“Go scream it from the rooftops, because I am angry as hell, and you should be, too,” said a demonstrator as she fought back tears.

When asked what was her initial reaction when she heard the news, demonstrator Lachandra Baker said, “Disgusted, and I was incredibly frustrated.”

Pro-choice protesters chanted “My body, my choice” as they stood near fencing blocking off the entrance to the building.

But not far from where protesters held up signs in opposition and support of the issue, 5-year-old twins Jojo and Sammy danced.

The girls’ parents, Donna and Joel Rosner, said a stop at the Supreme Court Building became part of their planned trip to Washington, D.C.

The Rosners acknowledged their daughters’ adulthoods could be potentially very different in the wake of the Roe vs. Wade rollback.

“Just saying that there are people who we don’t agree with, who won’t give them the choice to do what they want with their lives,” said Donna. “We have a big problem with that, and we are sorry that this is happening.”

Joel described how his daughters are processing the matter.

“They’re trying to work things out for themselves, but they have lots of questions about this, about discrimination, about other things,” he said.

Many of the pro-choice protesters said they fear having fewer rights than their own mothers, now that the justices have struck down abortion as a constitutional right, putting the decision in state legislatures.

“I keep seeing so many our rights getting eroded and eroded and eroded, and I’m sick of it,” said Baker.

“My sign says, ‘Grandmothers already fought for this and won,'” said demonstrator Summer Brouwer. “I look back at photos, and even though they’re in black and white, they weren’t from that long ago, 50 years ago? We can mobilize. We have the capacity to do what they did.”

Seven-year-old Eliana also walked in front of the Supreme Court. She was adopted from Haiti by the Meyers family of California.

The Meyers argue for adoption, not abortion.

“Her biological mommy loved her but knew she could not feed her and could not support her. It was the most selfless act that woman could have made,” said Melissa Meyers, the girl’s adoptive mother, “so we teach Eliana that her bio-mommy loved her so much that she have her a better chance.”

“We should allow the babies to be born because they have the right to life, but at the same time, we don’t have to force people to be mothers,” said Amanda Meyers.

Officials on both sides made appearances on Sunday’s news shows.

“Women deserve bodily autonomy. They deserve the right to make these choices,” said Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“There’s nothing in the Constitution giving the federal government the right to regulate abortion,” said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“We are using every tool we have to fight for reproductive rights for Michigan women,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We’re going to continue to support these mothers, make sure that they are protected from any kind of prosecution that would happen,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, “make sure that these babies are recognized and that every single life is precious.”

But for the Rosners and Meyers, it’s about their children.

“We would not be the same family that we are without her,” said Melissa Meyers.

“I’m only hoping that, as they get older, there is a change, that I can show them the world is getting better and not worse,” said Joel Rosner.

