2 daycare employees accused of repeatedly abusing toddlers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WSVN) — Police have arrested two daycare employees who were accused of violently and repeatedly abusing young children they were supposed to be taking care of.

Police arrested 31-year-old Teresa Gallagher and 22-year-old Kenedi Wendt, charging them both with 25 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

According to the Argus Leader, a child told their mother in late February that an employee banged his head on a mat while he was sleeping.

The parents reported the incident to the Department of Social Services and, after an investigation, the workers were fired.

Police also obtained a video recorded between Feb. 14 to Feb. 23, which reportedly showed them repeatedly abusing young children by slamming them to the ground, yanking them by their arms and stomping on them.

Police said that while the abuse did not happen everyday, it appeared that all the children in the daycare had been victimized. The children ranged between the ages of 3 and 4.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.