Deanna and Tasha are Dalmatians who bravely fought off a pack of coyotes trying to attack them and their owner during a walk outside Boston, early Wednesday morning. Talk about a couple of good girls.

The dogs’ owner, Jane Freedlander, said a friend was walking the two dogs when the coyotes attacked them from behind.

The youngest Dalmatian named Deanna jumped into action as soon as the attack started.

“Just one approached showing the biggest smile to attack, he responded and he jumped to grab us like try to catch us. He attempt to attack us and she responded with a bite,” said Freedlander.

All four coyotes ran away when the dogs started biting one of them.

Dalmatians are known as guard dogs.

Their owner said coyote sightings are becoming pretty common around Boston, but luckily no one was hurt.

No police report was filed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.