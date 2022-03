BIMINI, Bahamas (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew made a save at sea off the Bahamas.

According to officials, a good Samaritan spotted two Cuban men adrift at sea on a makeshift paddleboard off Bimini, Tuesday.

Coast Guard crews brought both men on board a cutter, where they were checked out medically.

The men were later turned over to Bahamian authorities.

