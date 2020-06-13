2 children who went missing in Pittsburgh found safe

PITTSBURGH (WSVN) — Two children who went missing in Pittsburgh, and were believed to have possibly been taken to South Florida, have been found safe, officials said.

Investigators said on Saturday that they have located 2-year-old Moor Bey and 11-year-old Khier Livsey(liv-z) in good health.

The children were reported missing Friday night, and police believed they could have been in the Fort Lauderdale area. Fort Lauderdale Police assisted in search efforts.

However, officials said they were safely located in Pennsylvania.

