2 Chicago officers in pursuit of subject fatally struck by train

CHICAGO, IL (WSVN) — Two Chicago police officers are dead after being struck by a train as they were pursuing a subject in the city’s South Side.

Authorities said the officers were responding to a call of shots fired near train tracks along 103rd Street and Cottage Grove, just after 6 p.m. central time.

As they were investigating, both were fatally struck by an eastbound commuter train. Service was subsequently shut down in both directions at the height of rush hour.

A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two of our Officers, investigating a shots fired call, were struck by a passing train. Please pray for our 5th District Police Officers and all of our Chicago Police family. pic.twitter.com/yRbR8xfkOS — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 18, 2018

Power was also cut off for several blocks as authorities continued their investigation.

The tragedy comes on the same day as the city welcomed an additional 1,000 neighborhood police officers on the streets.

