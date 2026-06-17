WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two brush fire continue to grow after igniting earlier this week in West Miami-Dade, increasing already smoky conditions in the area and leading authorities to shut down Krome Avenue in both directions.

One of the blazes threatened to stretch out along the 14600 block of Northwest 185th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday morning, near Mile Marker 31 and Mack’s Fish Camp, on the east aide of U.S. 27, as the firefight entered its third day.

7Skyforce hovered above firefighters just after noon as they set back fires in an effort to contain the flames, which were burning perilously close to power lines.

Authorities have shut down Krome Avenue in both directions between Southwest Eighth Street and U.S. 27.

Officials have dubbed the two fires, which started Monday afternoon, the Quarry and Well fires. As of noon on Wednesday, they have scorched about 18,000 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews continue to fight a large brush fire, which is basically now spread into two distinct fires that we’re battling,” said MDFR Operations Division Chief Michael Eng.

The Quarry Fire is 30% contained, and the smaller Well Fire is 25% contained.

Wednesday morning, cameras captured thick plumes of smoke billowing high into the sky, seen from miles away. That smoke is so thick in parts of Broward County, it nearly eclipsed the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from view.

In addition to reducing visibility and lowering air quality, the fires have caused ash to settle on cars in Miramar.

From the ground to the air, firefighters continue working around the clock to keep these fires from growing.

“With two air rescue helicopters, conducting operations in conjunction with Florida Forestry and the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Office helicopters as well,” said Eng.

But with the winds shifting, officials said, the smoke can move quickly and conditions can change from one area to the next.

“Reduced visibility. rapidly changing conditions and extreme temperatures can create hazardous driving environments,” said MDFR Chief of Staff Erika Benitez. “Fire behavior can become much more aggressive during periods of extreme heat, leading to rapidly changing smoke patterns and potentially impacting roadways that were previously clear.”

And while the fires continue to burn, health experts warn the smoke can be more than just a nuisance. Breathing in those fine particles can cause serious health problems. especially for people with asthma or other respiratory issues.

“Anytime you smell it, it means that there’s that small, fine particulate matter getting into your lungs,” said Dr. Eric Bassan with Memorial Healthcare.

Residents are advised to remain indoors as much as possible and set their vehicle air conditioners to recirculate.

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