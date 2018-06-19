2 arrested after being caught having sex near busy intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WSVN) – Police arrested two people after they were caught having sex on the ground near a busy intersection.

According to Fox 25, an Oklahoma City Police Department’s report states that police were called to a tire shop near the intersection. A witness said she observed two people under a tree and that the man, 48-year-old Tony Willis, had his pants “halfway down” while on top of another woman, 42-year-old Verna LeClair.

When officers arrived, Willis reportedly rolled off LeClair before both were arrested.

Police said the intersection experienced heavy traffic at the time and that the two were in full view of both northbound and southbound lanes.

Fox 25 reports that both Willis and LeClair were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of indecent exposure and public drunkenness. LeClair was previously arrested after being caught while having sex in a liquor store’s parking lot. That charge was later dismissed.

