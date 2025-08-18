Two American tourists drowned Friday in separate incidents at Carnival Cruise Line’s newly opened private island in the Bahamas, police said.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the deaths occurred at Celebration Cay, a private destination on Grand Bahama that opened July 19.

In the first incident, officers were alerted shortly before noon that a 79-year-old man had become unresponsive while snorkeling at a beach.

Police said a lifeguard pulled him from the water and administered CPR, but he was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

In the second incident, reported shortly after 2:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman became unresponsive while swimming in a pool, authorities said.

A lifeguard assisted her out of the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead.

Both victims were U.S. nationals, police said.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact causes of death.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.