(CNN) — Denver Police said in a Twitter post that they are responding to a shooting at East High School in Denver, Colorado.

“At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info,” according to a follow-up Denver Police tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

