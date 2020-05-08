19-year-old offered police job after turning in $135K found on side of road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WSVN) — A 19-year-old has earned a potential job offer just from doing the right thing.

According to KRQE, José Nuñez Romaniz went to a Wells Fargo ATM to get money to buy socks for his grandfather when he found a clear bag with $135,000 in cash inside.

Romaniz immediately called the 1-800 number on the ATM and then the police.

Romaniz learned the Wells Fargo subcontractor tasked with filling the ATM left the cash out by accident.

Romaniz, who is studying criminal justice at Central New Mexico Community College, hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“In the back of my head, I was just thinking about my parents, especially my mom,” Romaniz told KRQE. “What she would do if I came home with the money and what she would do with her chancla to hit me.”

Romaniz’s good deeds have earned him a potential job offer, as the Albuquerque Police Chief invited him to apply for a job as a public safety officer while he’s in school.

The college student also received a $500 check from New Mexico electricity provider PNM, a gift card from a local restaurant, season tickets to the University of New Mexico Lobos football games and a signed football by former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher from ESPN radio.

