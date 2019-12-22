187 rescued off Turks and Caicos Islands

OFF TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of nearly 200 people in the Caribbean Sea off the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to officials, a Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted a 30-foot vessel about 20 miles southwest of the archipelago, Saturday.

On the vessel were 187 people with no safety or communications equipment.

A Coast Guard ship and a Bahamian ship arrived on scene. Each vessel boarded about half of the group.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and everyone was brought to safety.

