KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - For one remarkable day, an 18-year-old facing a life-threatening illness got to trade doctor’s appointments for an up close look at dolphins.

Brent Meizelis, who lives in Illinois, suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, a severe, progressive genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness and wasting. It almost always affects males.

Meizelis has always dreamed of becoming a marine biologist and, thanks to a collaboration between Make-A-Wish Illinois and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, his wish came true during a trip to Key Largo.

Meizelis was treated to an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at dolphins, including a chance to meet with trainers who showed him how to prepare food in the fish kitchen for the animals. He even got the opportunity to swim alongside the marine mammals.

“It was good, like, I enjoy hanging out with dolphins. Like this is my first time being with them and being with animals in the water,” he said.

For those several unforgettable hours, Meizelis was able to trade in worrying about his illness and constant trips to the doctor’s office for firsthand lessons from trainers on how to care for dolphins.

His enthusiasm for the opportunity became contagious for those helping him live his dream at Dolphins Plus, a research center that also offers guests with opportunities to learn about and interact with the marine mammals.

“He’s been amazing all day. He’s just like a sponge soaking everything I have to tell him in, and we’ve done a lot, we’ve covered a lot,” said Marylou Wright, the director of education for Dolphins Plus.

Meizelis’ excitement to learn was meaningful for the staff, who said sharing these moments reminds them of why they love the work that they do.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years, so it kind of refreshes my feeling for the job as well, to have someone come in and be that excited to learn about it,” said Wright.

Meizelis’ mother, Veronica Meizelis, was overjoyed at seeing his wish come true.

“I’m feeling good. I’m happy that Brent was able to have a great time,” she said.

Veronica added that moments like these offer something that medicine never could: a chance to simply be an 18-year-old making lifelong memories.

“I don’t think he’ll stop talking about it for a while, which is good, but I think he’ll feel like he’s very happy that he did it,” she said.

Before heading home, Meizelis closed out his magical vacation with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who had a part in making it all happen.

“Thank you, donors, and to supporters and to the Make-A-Wish crew for helping us,” he said.

Veronica said her son is currently trying a new medication to help manage his condition.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.