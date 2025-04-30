ALVORD, Texas (KTVT/WSVN) — The southbound lanes of 287 in Wise County in northern Texas were shut down near FM-1655 after an 18-wheeler overturned and spilled thousands of dimes all over the roadway.

Police said the driver veered off the road, then overcorrected, causing the truck to roll onto its side, early Tuersday morning.

The roadway was shut down for hours while cleanup was underway.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

