MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers on board a flight bound for South Florida experienced a scary takeoff at Denver International Airport, prompting an evacuation of the aircraft.

According to American Airlines, Flight 3023 heading to Miami International Airport, experienced a mechanical issue involving the tires.

Airline officials said the combination of blown tires and the deceleration of the plane during braking resulted in a fire, which was quickly put out.

In total, officials said, 173 passengers and six crew members had to quickly get deplane using an emergency slide.

One person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

A statement from American Airlines reads in part:

“The aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience.”

Passengers are expected to arrive at MIA sometime during the overnight hours on Sunday.

