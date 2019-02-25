173K pounds of Boston Market frozen Home Style meals recalled

(WSVN) - Nearly 200,000 pounds of Boston Market’s Home Style frozen meals have been recalled over the possible contamination with pieces of glass or hard plastic.

The frozen, not ready-to-eat boneless pork rib patties were produced on different dates between Dec. 7, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2019.

The products affected bear establishment number “18297.”

There’s been no confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the consumption of the recalled products, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

For more information on the recall, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.