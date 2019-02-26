17-year-old honor roll student gunned down while helping mother deliver birthday invitations

GARDENA, Calif. (WSVN) — A 17-year-old boy who was helping his mother deliver party invitations for his younger sister was fatally shot, Monday.

According to KTLA, David Amaro-Poblano was waiting in a car with his girlfriend for his mother to come back from taking birthday party invitations to his aunt’s house.

When Amaro-Poblano felt his mother was taking too long, he got out of the car and started walking up to the home. That’s when someone shot the teen before fleeing in a light-colored sedan, police said.

Amaro-Poblano’s mother said her son died in her arms.

Police said it remains unclear if Amaro-Poblano was the victim of a drive-by shooting or if the gunman was outside the car before firing.

They also said it is unclear why someone would want to gun the teen down.

The high school senior was an honor roll student who played on his high school’s varsity soccer team and was in the process of joining a youth police program that would prepare him to become a law enforcement officer in the future.

He had also been accepted to multiple universities and planned to attend California State University Dominguez Hills in the fall.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Amaro-Poblano’s funeral.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.