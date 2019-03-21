16-year-old who started college at 13 accepted into law school

FORT WORTH, Texas (WSVN) — A 16-year-old Texas girl has been accepted into law school.

According to Fox 4, 16-year-old Haley Taylor Schlitz was accepted into Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law.

Schiltz was homeschooled and started attending college when she was just 13 years old.

Now, just three years later, she is ready to graduate and start the next stage of her academic career.

She will start taking classes in the fall.

Schlitz told Fox 4 that one of the reasons she chose SMU was so she could continue living at home.

