16 Dominican migrants intercepted off Puerto Rico

AÑASCO, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated a group of migrants from the Dominican Republic after they were located off the coast of Puerto Rico.

According to officials, a Puerto Rico Police Marine unit spotted the 16 migrants off the coast of Añasco, Thursday.

Fourteen of them were transferred to Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon on Friday and were later taken to a Dominican Navy vessel.

The other two, however, are being held in federal custody on illegal reentry charges.

