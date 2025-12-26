LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) — The death toll from last month’s UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky has risen to 15.

Officials said the most recent death happened on Christmas Day, adding the person succumbed to severe injuries.

Investigators said the victim was at work at a recycling plant in Louisville when the plane crashed into several businesses on takeoff.

Authorities said three pilots on the plane and 12 people on the ground were killed.

The initial investigation by the National Transportation Safery Board revealed critical hardware that kept the left engine attached to the plane failed, causing the engine to detach.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.