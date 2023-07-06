NEW YORK (WSVN) — As a recent surge in shark attacks raised concerns among New York beachgoers, state officials have confirmed at least five shark bites, including a 15-year-old surfer who was attacked while catching waves nearby.

The attack on the teen marked the latest in a series of shark-related incidents occurring as more and more people flock to the nation’s beaches.

Peter Banculli, who was bitten by a shark earlier this week, remained in good spirits despite the shark attack. His foot, heavily bandaged, now requires him to use a knee scooter for mobility.

“My first reaction when the shark grabbed my foot was to immediately get out of the water and get help,” he said.

Peter’s left heel and toes were bitten by the predator while he was surfing on Monday evening. He managed to swim to shore and credits his friend and a good Samaritan for providing assistance until first responders arrived.

Peter’s mother, Kelly, expressed her initial disbelief upon hearing the news.

“I didn’t believe it at first, and then my reaction was pure panic. I needed to get to him right away,” she said.

Despite the shark bite, Peter remains determined to return to his surfboard.

When asked if he is excited to get back in the water, he responded enthusiastically, “Yes. Very excited, go back and start shredding again, you know.”

However, his mother, while proud of his bravery, expressed her concern for his safety.

“I’m concerned, of course,” said Kelly. “I think maybe even a little panicked, but I’m really proud of him and he’s super brave.”

As Peter focuses on his recovery to resume his passion for surfing this summer, he wants to extend his gratitude to all those who aided him after the shark attack.

“Thank you to the good Samaritans on the beach that helped me, thank you to all the people in the hospital and the ER for me,” he said.

Looking ahead, Peter is determined to be more aware of his surroundings once he returns to the water.

Authorities continue to monitor the shark activity in the area and urge beachgoers to exercise caution while enjoying the ocean.

