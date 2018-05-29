15-year-old graduates with high school, college degrees in the same week

A 15-year-old student will be graduating from college just days after he graduated from high school.

According to the Capital Gazette, when we was only 12 years old, Torrington Ford began taking classes at Anne Arundel Community College. While taking classes at the college, Torrington was being homeschooled by his mother at the same time.

Md. teen starts college at 12, gets associate’s degree at 15 https://t.co/EYpCq1897W pic.twitter.com/vf2YwHeYIf — WUSA9 (@wusa9) May 25, 2018

After three years of a intense academic routine, Torrington graduated from home school in a special ceremony on Saturday, and is set to graduate with his associate’s degree this Thursday.

Torrington’s plans don’t stop there, he plans to attend Ohio State University in the summer, where he plans to study aviation engineering.

He is expected to finish undergrad before he exits his teen years.

