140 drones used to show thanks to front-line workers in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WSVN) — Essential workers in Nashville were honored in a special show made with drones.

According to Fox 17, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation and a Nashville-based special effects company used 140 drones to put on a show Friday night.

The drones flew in coordination to spell out messages like “THANK U HEROES,” and visual reminders to stay 6 feet apart.

The full show, which lasted 10 minutes, was meant to honor workers on the front line of the pandemic, along with first responders who worked in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that hit the area in March.

