(WSVN) - A 14-year-old Louisana girl is facing charges after trying to hire a hitman.

Baton Rouge Police say the teen went on rentahitman.com in an attempt to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

She uploaded pictures and other information about his everyday whereabouts.

Police vetted the ninth grader and believed they needed to make the arrest, but her lawyer says differently.

“My client is a juvenile, first of all,” said attorney Michael Nunnery, “and first of all, in order to carry out any crime, you have to have the wherewithal to make it happen. This is a 14-year-old. She doesn’t have $5 to pay a hitman, OK?”

The man behind the site said when he sees serious messages, he sends them to authorities.

