14-year-old graduates high school, college on same day and plans to cure wrinkles

(WSVN) - A 14-year-old recently graduated from both high school and college — and he said he wants to help cure wrinkles.

According to WTSP, Matthew McKenzie graduated from Chattahoochee Tech with an associate’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a science focus on May 10. The teen then graduated hours later from a homeschool high school program in a private ceremony with loved ones.

“I graduated from Chattahoochee Tech with my degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and later that night got my diploma from high school,” said McKenzie to Fox 5.

McKenzie’s mother, Monique McCord, told USA Today that her son wants to start a natural cosmetic company that will create many products, some of which cure wrinkles.

“I want to be a cosmetic chemist. I want to start my own line of chemical products, the beauty of things,” McKenzie told Fox 5.

McCord said to WTSP that her son started reading at 4 years old, began high school classes at 8 years old and college classes at 11 years old.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.