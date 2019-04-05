14-year-old accused of carjacking, punching elderly man unloading groceries

SAN JOSE, Calif. (WSVN) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after he was accused of carjacking and punching an elderly man outside of his California man.

According to KTVU, Hector Estrada, 72, said he was unloading groceries from his car when a teenager confronted him with a gun and demanded his keys.

Estrada refused, but the teen grabbed the keys anyway and and jumped into the car.

Surveillance video shows Estrada trying to pull the teen out of the car, but the teen then starts punching him multiple times.

Estrada said the teen’s punches ended up breaking his glasses, leaving him with cuts on his face.

“That’s how I got all these cuts. Then I started bleeding so I couldn’t see anymore,” said Estrada.

The suspect ultimately got away. However police said he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. He was arrested shortly after fleeing that scene.

Police say the 14-year-old suspect is now facing charges of carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and elderly abuse.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.