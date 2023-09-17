(CNN) — A plane carrying tourists has crashed in Barcelos, Brazil, leaving 14 people dead, according to CNN Brasil.

The city’s mayor confirmed the accident to CNN Brasil on Saturday.

The plane was carrying 12 tourists, plus a pilot and co-pilot, CNN Brasil reports. There are no survivors, Brazil’s Civil Defense said.

“The passengers were going to the location to practice recreational fishing and the crash occurred due to bad weather. It was raining heavily at the time of landing,” according to CNN Brasil.

Officials did not give details on the nationalities of the deceased people.

CNN has reached out to the US State Department.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.