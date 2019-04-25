13-year-old Texas girl dies days after fight outside middle school

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A 13-year-old Texas girl has died days after she was in a fight outside of her middle school.

According to KTRK, Mamie Jackson, the mother of 13-year-old Kashala Francis, said her daughter was attacked by two other girls after school last week. A third girl also jumped in and kicked her in the head.

Jackson told the station that when her daughter came home, she had a bruise on her face, but said she was OK.

However, the girl’s condition deteriorated over the next few days and she was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered a large tumor in the back of her head and fluid build-up in her brain.

Despite doctors’ best efforts, Kashala passed away, the station reports.

It is unclear if Kashala died from the tumor, the fight, or a combination of both.

“So if she had a tumor in her head that we (didn’t know) about, and somebody repeatedly stomps and kicks and punches you in your head, you’re not even fighting back, is it going to be better, is it going to be worse?” Jackson asked.

Jackson believes the fight was a contributing factor and that she would have been able to spend more time with her daughter had it not taken place.

According to KTRK, the Houston Police and the school district are investigating the fight.

Kashala’s family has started a fundraiser to help raise money for her funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.