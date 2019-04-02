13-year-old boy trades Xbox for car to help struggling mother

(WSVN) - A teenage boy gave up a prized possession to buy a car for his struggling mother.

William Preston, 13, saw an ad for a car on Facebook and he immediately knew his single mom could really use it.

The teen offered to trade his Xbox for the car, and surprisingly his offer worked!

“I saw people on YouTube and they get their mom a car,” Preston said, “and then surprise their mom with the car. I wanted to do it.”

His mom, Krystal, said she was reduced to tears by the selfless act.

